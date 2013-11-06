FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Ethiopia GDP growth seen at 7.5 pct over next two fiscal years -IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s economy is expected to grow 7.5 percent over the next two fiscal years from 8.5 percent in 2011/12 and inflation is expected to remain in single digits, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

“However, without policy adjustments to address the large consolidated public sector, fiscal deficit and structural bottlenecks, economic growth is projected to taper off in subsequent years,” Jan Mikkelson, the IMF’s representative in Ethiopia told reporters. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by George Obulutsa)

