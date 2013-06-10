Mursi says "all options open" on Ethiopia Nile dam

CAIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - President Mohamed Mursi said on Monday he would keep “all options” open to defend Egypt’s water supply from being affected by a giant new dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile but he added that Cairo did not want war.

In a televised speech to Islamist supporters in Cairo, Mursi used emotive language to underline the importance of the Nile waters to Egypt: “We are not advocates of war, but we will never permit our water security ... to be threatened,” he said. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)