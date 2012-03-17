Ethiopia attacks rebel targets in Eritrea-govt source

ADDIS ABABA, March 17 (Reuters) - Ethiopian troops have carried out more attacks on Ethiopian rebels inside Eritrea on Saturday, a day after Eritrea urged United Nations action against Ethiopia for a previous attack inside its territory.

“We’ve carried out further attacks on targets inside Eritrea. This time it’s in the north section around Badme,” a senior Ethiopian government official told Reuters on Saturday.

“We were once again successful. This strike was part of our plan to take proportional measures that included the attacks in Eritrea’s southeast.”

Ethiopia announced on Thursday its troops raided three military bases in Eritrea which it said were used by Ethiopian rebels, several weeks after accusing the Eritrean government of planning to kidnap Western tourists.

The official did not give details about who the troops targeted, but said Ethiopia’s government would make a more detailed announcement later in the day. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Sophie Hares)