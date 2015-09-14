FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopia appoints banks for non-deal roadshows
September 14, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Ethiopia appoints banks for non-deal roadshows

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has appointed Lazard as financial adviser to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings for a non-deal roadshow in the UK and the US, with the assistance of Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

The meetings are scheduled to take place in London on September 22 and 23, New York on September 24 and Boston on September 25.

Ethiopia’s delegation will consist of Sufian Ahmed Beker, Minister of Finance and Economic Development and Fisseha Aberra Kidane, director, International Financial Institution Cooperation, Directorate of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

Ethiopia is rated B1 by Moody’s and B by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
