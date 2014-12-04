FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopia sets final guidance of 6.625%-6.75% on 10-year bond
December 4, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ethiopia sets final guidance of 6.625%-6.75% on 10-year bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has set final yield guidance of 6.625%-6.75% on a debut US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year bond, according to a lead.

The notes will price within this range, the lead said. The order book is over US$2.6bn.

The sovereign, rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Standard & Poor‘s, earlier began marketing the offer at a yield of 6.75% area.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are arranging the 144A/Reg S transaction. Pricing is expected as soon as Thursday. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)

