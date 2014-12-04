Ethiopia launches USD1bn 10-year US dollar bond at 6.625%

LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has launched a debut USD1bn 10-year bond at a yield of 6.625%, according to a lead.

This is at the tight end of final guidance of 6.625%-6.75%.

The order book at the last update was over USD2.6bn.

The sovereign, rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Standard & Poor‘s, earlier began marketing the offer at a yield of 6.75% area.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are arranging the 144A/Reg S transaction. Pricing is expected later on Thursday. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)