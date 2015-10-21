FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Upcoming Ethiopia Eurobond could be $2 billion - cbank official
October 21, 2015

Upcoming Ethiopia Eurobond could be $2 billion - cbank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ethiopia hopes to raise as much as $2 billion through a 10-year Eurobond later this year, senior central bank advisor Elias Loha said on Wednesday.

“We are looking at around 2 (billion dollars)” Loha told Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference.

“It will be very shortly, within a month or two,” he said adding it would definitely take place this year.

Ethiopia raised $1 billion with a debut 10-year Eurobond in December 2014, joining a string of African issuers that had capitalised on foreign appetite for emerging market debt, although some of that enthusiasm has waned in recent months.

The coupon on that bond was 6.625 percent.

“We expect the yield to be stable or less than, but not over (last year’s issue),” Loha added.

