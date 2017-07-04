ADDIS ABABA, July 4 Ethiopia's year-on-year headline inflation crept up to 8.8 percent in June, up from 8.7 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Food inflation slowed to 11.2 percent in June from 12.3 percent the previous month, it said. Non-food inflation was at 6.7 percent in June, up from 4.7 percent in May. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Louise Ireland)