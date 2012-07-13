FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethiopia jails prominent blogger for 18 years
July 13, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Ethiopia jails prominent blogger for 18 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, July 13 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian court on Friday sentenced a prominent blogger to 18 years in jail and five other exiled journalists to prison terms ranging from eight years to life behind bars for conspiring with rebels to topple the government, the presiding judge said.

Dissident writer Eskinder Nega was one of 24 Ethiopians who were convicted last month of conspiring with rebels to overthrow the government. It was the third case in six months involving members of the media.

“The court has given due considerations to the charges and the sentences are appropriate,” Judge Endeshaw Adane said.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa

