Ethiopia's Zenawi died in Brussels - European Commission

BRUSSELS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi died on Monday night in Brussels, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Tuesday.

“He passed away during the night here in Brussels,” European Commission spokesman Olivier Bailly told a regular news briefing.

The Ethiopian government said earlier on Tuesday that Zenawi, 57, had died while being treated abroad for an undisclosed illness, but would not say in which country.

It was not immediately clear which hospital in Brussels was treating him when he died.