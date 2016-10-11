FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel calls on African Union to help solve Libya conflict
October 11, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Merkel calls on African Union to help solve Libya conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on a trip to Ethiopia, said she wanted the African Union to get involved in trying to solve the conflict in Libya.

"I am expressly in favour of the African Union bringing its influence to bear to help solve the conflict," Merkel said in a speech to the African Union, adding Libya had become a "sad example" of the consequences of state structures collapsing.

She also said that African states had to increase their efforts in fighting Islamist militants and illegal migration, adding they needed to introduce democratic and economic reforms to undermine terrorist activity.

She also said she would make Africa a priority for Germany's G20 presidency next year. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

