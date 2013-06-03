FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ethiopian says may lease or buy more Dreamliners
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2013 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

Ethiopian says may lease or buy more Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines plans to buy or lease up to six more 787 Dreamliner passenger jets by 2018 as it adds routes to Asia and South America, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We are looking at another five or six by 2017/18. We always maintain a 60/40 percent balance, with 60 percent owned and 40 percent leased,” Tewolde Gebremariam said on the sidelines of a global airline industry conference.

A long-time Boeing customer, the company has already bought 10 Dreamliners, which will form part of its core fleet.

Ethiopian Airlines in April became the world’s first carrier to resume flights with the Dreamliner after regulators ordered all 787s grounded due to faulty batteries.

Gebremariam said the company would also lease an additional three Dreamliners on a monthly basis from 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.