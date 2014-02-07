FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ethiopian Airlines interested in 10 Boeing 777X -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Ethiopian Airlines interested in 10 Boeing 777X -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines is in preliminary talks with Boeing that could lead to an order for 10 of the U.S. planemaker’s latest model, the 777X, the airline’s chief executive said.

“When the 777X comes, as soon as we can get the (production) slots we will be there,” Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“We are discussing with Boeing for about 10 777X,” he added - a deal potentially worth $3.8 billion at list prices.

He also said the airline wanted to lease up to three more Boeing 787 Dreamliners and would order even more directly from Boeing if they were available. Ethiopian recently restored a Dreamliner to service after a fire in London last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.