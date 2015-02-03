FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Togo court awards former Ecobank CEO Tanoh $11.6 mln
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 3, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

Togo court awards former Ecobank CEO Tanoh $11.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A court in Togo awarded the former chief executive of Pan-African Ecobank Thierry Tanoh $11.6 million on Tuesday in his wrongful dismissal suit.

The bank said it would appeal the ruling.

Ecobank’s board fired Tanoh last March after months of turmoil over allegations that he allowed breaches of corporate governance. Last month a court in Ivory Coast awarded him $15 million for defamation over a row in the run-up to his dismissal. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)

