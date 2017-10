ACCRA, April 27 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated said on Friday that its first-quarter net profit slipped to $35 million, down 13 percent from $40.2 million a year ago.

It said revenues rose by 55 percent to $361 million while net interest income was up to $205.2 million from $119 million. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by David Lewis)