CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Nedbank takes $493 mln stake in pan-African lender Ecobank

* Deal gives Nedbank bigger presence in Africa

* Qatar’s QNB also owns 20 percent

* Ecobank has been hit by governance concerns

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Nedbank said on Thursday it will acquire a 20 percent stake in pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational for $493 million in cash, ending months of speculation it could walk away from the deal over governance concerns.

The acquisition gives South Africa’s fourth-largest lender badly needed access to fast-growing sub-Saharan Africa, where it has lagged behind rivals. But the deal also puts it in the position of sharing its influence with Ecobank’s other strategic investor, Qatar National Bank (QNB).

QNB, which also harbours ambitions for African expansion, last month became the top shareholder in Ecobank with over 23 percent, although it is due to pare that back to 20 percent.

“Nedbank will be investing a very substantial amount of their energies into a business where they own a 20 percent stake and another bank with considerably deeper pockets owns an equal stake,” said Chris Steward, head of financials at Investec Asset Management.

“It’s a little bit like: ‘do you really want to renovate this house and make it look beautiful when you’re only renting ?'”

Togo-based Ecobank has a presence in nearly 40 sub-Saharan countries and is particularly strong in West African countries such as Nigeria, where its ATMs are a common sight on bustling streets and where it has a stock market listing.

Nedbank, which is majority owned by British insurer Old Mutual, gained the right to buy the stake under the terms of a 2011 loan to Ecobank. But a crisis over corporate governance that led to the departure of Ecobank’s chief executive in March raised questions about whether the deal would go through.

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched an investigation last year after Ecobank’s financial director said she had been pressured to mis-state financial results. The regulator criticised weaknesses in the board’s ability to monitor management and oversee ethical behaviour.

“VERY TRANSPARENT”

Ecobank has made great strides on governance since, said Smit Crouse, Nedbank’s managing executive for Africa.

“We carefully watched how Ecobank, specifically their board and management, dealt with their governance issues,” Crouse said. “They’ve gone about it very diligently. They’ve been very transparent in terms of their communication.”

Nedbank said it will pay $493.4 million for 4.5 billion new Ecobank shares, valuing Ecobank at 10.93 U.S. cents a share, a 4 percent discount to its price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the end of September.

But shares in Nedbank fell 1.8 percent to 214 rand on news of the deal, as some investors worried that Nedbank was overpaying, even with that discount.

“I think they are taking the view, ‘we want this and we’re going to pay up to get it’,” said Abri du Plessis of Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town.

“In the short term it may be a bit expensive but in the longer term, it should be good value.”

The acquisition is the biggest by a South African bank in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data. It is Nedbank’s biggest purchase since 2002, when its predecessor acquired lender BOE Ltd for $742 million.

Under the deal Ecobank will repay its $285 million loan to Nedbank, meaning it will be left with $208.4 million in cash.

Shares in Ecobank were down 1.6 percent in Nigeria. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Keiron Henderson and Greg Mahlich)