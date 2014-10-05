FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecobank to focus on growing existing businesses -CEO
October 5, 2014

Ecobank to focus on growing existing businesses -CEO

ACCRA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank plans to wind down its strategy of rapid expansion across Africa and focus on existing businesses, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Kenya, its chief executive said on Sunday.

CEO Albert Essien said he aimed to expand existing businesses and make them more efficient, and thus more profitable. The bank is one of the most prominent financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa and has a presence in nearly 40 countries. (Editing by Joe Bavier and Jane Baird)

