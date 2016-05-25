FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in second bond
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Etihad Airways Partners raises $500 mln in second bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, May 25 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways and several carriers in which it has equity stakes have raised $500 million through a five-year bond for capital spending, investment in planes and to refinance debts, the airline said on Wednesday.

The fund raising by Etihad Airways Partners, which includes airlines such as Alitalia, airberlin, Air Serbia and Air Seychelles, follows an initial $700 million debt issue in September.

“This transaction shows the strength of that grouping, as well as the strength of the individual members,” Etihad Airways President and Chief Executive Officer James Hogan said.

The five-year bond has a yield of 6.75 percent, sources told Reuters.

ADS Securities, Anoa Capital, Goldman Sachs and Integrated Capital were joint bookrunners for the bond, which was raised through the special purpose vehicle EA Partners II B.V. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.