7 months ago
Top execs of Abu Dhabi's Etihad airline group to quit amid strategy review
January 24, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 7 months ago

Top execs of Abu Dhabi's Etihad airline group to quit amid strategy review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The longtime chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Aviation Group, which owns one of the Middle East's top airlines, will leave this year as the group reviews its strategy in a challenging market, Etihad said on Tuesday.

James Hogan will step down as president and CEO of the group in the second half of 2017. Chief financial officer James Rigney will also leave later this year, Etihad said.

Chairman Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel al-Mazrouei said the airline, which has seven equity partnerships with other carriers around the world including Air Berlin and Alitalia , would "progress and adjust" those links. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

