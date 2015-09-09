FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad Airways to start roadshows Thursday for debut dollar bond-leads
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Etihad Airways to start roadshows Thursday for debut dollar bond-leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways will start investor roadshows on Thursday for its benchmark debut dollar bond issue, according to lead arrangers.

The Abu Dhabi government-owned airline will be borrowing through a funding vehicle called Etihad Airways Partners it set up along with its equity partners, Alitalia, airberlin, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles and Jet Airways, the document showed.

Goldman Sachs, ADS Securities and Anoa Capital have been picked as the joint lead managers to arrange a series of fixed income meetings in the United Kingdom and the Middle East which will conclude on Monday.

Etihad is looking to borrow funds with a five-year lifespan.

In June, Reuters published details of Etihad’s $1 billion bond plans, proceeds of which are likely to be used to lend to its global partners, fund its own expansion plans and partly for general purposes. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
