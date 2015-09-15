FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad Airways Partners to raise at least $500 mln via bond on Tues - leads
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Etihad Airways Partners to raise at least $500 mln via bond on Tues - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways Partners, a funding vehicle for Etihad Airways and airlines in which it has equity stakes, will raise at least $500 million via its debut bond issue, which is expected to price later on Tuesday, lead arrangers said.

Price guidance for the five-year bond was maintained in the area of 7 percent, the statement from the lead arrangers said, adding that order books will go subject at 1300 London time.

Goldman Sachs, ADS Securities and Anoa Capital are arranging the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.