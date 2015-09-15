Etihad Airways Partners to raise at least $500 mln via bond on Tues - leads

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways Partners, a funding vehicle for Etihad Airways and airlines in which it has equity stakes, will raise at least $500 million via its debut bond issue, which is expected to price later on Tuesday, lead arrangers said.

Price guidance for the five-year bond was maintained in the area of 7 percent, the statement from the lead arrangers said, adding that order books will go subject at 1300 London time.

Goldman Sachs, ADS Securities and Anoa Capital are arranging the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)