Etihad Airways Partners to raise $150 mln through 2020 bond tap - leads
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Etihad Airways Partners to raise $150 mln through 2020 bond tap - leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways Partners, a funding vehicle for the Abu Dhabi-based carrier and airlines in which it has equity stakes, will raise $150 million through a re-opening of its September 2020 bond, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Price guidance for the issue, which is expected to complete later on Thursday, has been set at 6.875 percent, the same coupon to that of the bond issue closed on Tuesday, the document showed.

Goldman Sachs, ADS Securities and Anoa Capital are arranging the transaction, known as a tap.

Under a bond tap, an existing transaction is reopened for subscription, using the same documentation as before, with those investing through the tap given the same treatment as the existing bondholders.

Almost 20 percent of the funds raised by the bond offering will each go to Etihad Airways, Etihad Airport Services, airberlin and Alitalia, 16 percent will go to Jet Airways, and the remainder to Air Serbia and Air Seychelles.

Funds raised will be used largely for capital expenditure and investment in its fleet, as well as for refinancing, depending on each individual airline’s needs. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
