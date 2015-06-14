FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad Airways eyes $1 bln through debut bond issue - sources
#Financials
June 14, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

Etihad Airways eyes $1 bln through debut bond issue - sources

Archana Narayanan, Stanley Carvalho

2 Min Read

DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 14 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways is in talks with potential fixed income investors, seeking to raise around $1 billion through a debut bond issue, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi government-owned airline is planning to launch its bond through a unit or special purpose vehicle housing its equity stakes in global airlines, two Gulf-based sources aware of the matter said.

Etihad owns stakes in Alitalia, Virgin Australia , Air Berlin, and India’s Jet Airways, among others.

Unlisted Etihad is in advanced talks with Goldman Sachs and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to enlist them as lead arrangers for the transaction, two separate sources said, adding they are expected to be joined by boutique firms ADS Securities and Anoa Capital on the deal.

HSBC may also join as an arranger of the transaction, which is likely to happen before the end of the third quarter, one of the sources added.

Etihad declined to comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public. (Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
