Etihad Airways Partners prices upsized $200 mln tap bond issue - leads
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Etihad Airways Partners prices upsized $200 mln tap bond issue - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways Partners, a funding vehicle for the Abu Dhabi-based carrier and airlines in which it has equity stakes, has upsized its re-opened September 2020 bond issue to $200 million, a document from lead arrangers showed on Thursday.

The bond issue has been priced at 6.875 percent, the same coupon to that of the bond issue closed on Tuesday, the document showed.

Earlier in the day, Etihad Airways Partners said it would raise $150 million through the retap.

The retap takes the total borrowing through bonds to $700 million. Goldman Sachs, ADS Securities and Anoa Capital are arranging the transaction, known as a tap.

Under a bond tap, an existing transaction is reopened for subscription, using the same documentation as before, with those investing through the tap given the same treatment as the existing bondholders.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
