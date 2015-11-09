FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Mubadala extend partnership, see $1 bln of contracts
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, Mubadala extend partnership, see $1 bln of contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and state fund Mubadala have extended their partnership which could lead to $1 billion of new contracts over a decade, the airline said on Monday.

Mubadala has interests and operations in various sectors including aerospace, real estate, oil and gas, communications and mining, while Etihad is the United Arab Emirates’ national carrier. Both are owned by Abu Dhabi’s government.

The new agreement will see Etihad appoint Mubadala unit SR Technics, which maintains and repairs aircraft, engines and components, as its preferred service provider on what the airline described as commercially competitive terms.

Mubadala and Etihad may also establish a narrow-body aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Eastern Europe, the statement said, adding negotiations were already underway “with concerned parties”. It did not provide further details.

In May 2014, Etihad agreed to buy plane maintenance firm Abu Dhabi Aircraft Technologies from Mubadala, while the same month the fund also revealed it would sell the airline part of a pilot-training company. (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.