Etihad confirms takes 24 pct stake in Jet Airways for $379 mln

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways confirmed it had taken a 24 percent minority stake in India’s Jet Airways for $379 million.

The Gulf carrier said in an emailed statement it would subscribe to 27.3 million new shares at 754.74 rupees per share.

Jet said in a brief statement to the stock exchange earlier on Wednesday that its board had approved the allotment to Etihad.

Etihad, which is on an aggressive expansion drive, will also make a $150 million equity investment in Jet’s frequent flyer programme and spend $70 million to buy Jet’s three pairs of Heathrow slots through the sale and leaseback agreement announced in February.

Jet’s majority ownership will remain with Indian nationals and Jet’s founder and non-executive chairman Naresh Goyal will hold 51 percent of the airline after the deal, which is subject to shareholder approval, the statement added.

As part of the deal Jet will establish a hub in Abu Dhabi and expand its reach through Etihad Airways’ global network. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)