FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad confirms takes 24 pct stake in Jet Airways for $379 mln
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2013 / 1:22 PM / in 4 years

Etihad confirms takes 24 pct stake in Jet Airways for $379 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways confirmed it had taken a 24 percent minority stake in India’s Jet Airways for $379 million.

The Gulf carrier said in an emailed statement it would subscribe to 27.3 million new shares at 754.74 rupees per share.

Jet said in a brief statement to the stock exchange earlier on Wednesday that its board had approved the allotment to Etihad.

Etihad, which is on an aggressive expansion drive, will also make a $150 million equity investment in Jet’s frequent flyer programme and spend $70 million to buy Jet’s three pairs of Heathrow slots through the sale and leaseback agreement announced in February.

Jet’s majority ownership will remain with Indian nationals and Jet’s founder and non-executive chairman Naresh Goyal will hold 51 percent of the airline after the deal, which is subject to shareholder approval, the statement added.

As part of the deal Jet will establish a hub in Abu Dhabi and expand its reach through Etihad Airways’ global network. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.