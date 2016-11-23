FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Etihad Airways prices $1.5 bln sukuk with 3.86 percent profit rate - leads
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 1:31 PM / 9 months ago

Etihad Airways prices $1.5 bln sukuk with 3.86 percent profit rate - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways has priced at par a $1.5 billion five-year senior unsecured sukuk with a 3.86 percent profit rate, according to a document released by the banks leading the issue and seen by Reuters.

The unlisted Islamic bond has a spread of 210 basis points over midswaps and a Nov. 30, 2021 maturity.

HSBC, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are the sukuk arrangers. They are joined by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank as bookrunners.

Etihad Airways is rated A by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.