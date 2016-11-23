FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Etihad Airways sets final size of five-year sukuk at $1.5 bln -leads
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 9 months ago

Etihad Airways sets final size of five-year sukuk at $1.5 bln -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways has set its planned five-year sukuk at $1.5 billion, the upper end of an expected range of $1.25 billion to $1.5 billion, banks leading the transaction said on Wednesday.

The UAE airline set the final spread for its debut Islamic debt issuance at 210 basis points over midswaps, after one bank involved said on Tuesday that final pricing was seen at around 215 basis points over midswaps.

Allocation of the privately placed bond is expected to start on Wednesday and the bond will price immediately afterwards.

The sukuk is being arranged by HSBC, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi. The bookrunners are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and First Gulf Bank. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.