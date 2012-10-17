Etihad Airways says plans partnership with Garuda

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways will sign a partnership agreement with Indonesian airline Garuda on Thursday, Etihad said on Wednesday.

The deal will be signed by Etihad chief executive James Hogan and Garuda CEO Emirsyah Satar in Abu Dhabi, the company said in statement that gave no details of the partnership.

An Etihad spokesman said he could not comment further.

Etihad this year sealed a codeshare deal with Air France-KLM , under which the airlines will share flights.