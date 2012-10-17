FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etihad Airways says plans partnership with Garuda
October 17, 2012

Etihad Airways says plans partnership with Garuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways will sign a partnership agreement with Indonesian airline Garuda on Thursday, Etihad said on Wednesday.

The deal will be signed by Etihad chief executive James Hogan and Garuda CEO Emirsyah Satar in Abu Dhabi, the company said in statement that gave no details of the partnership.

An Etihad spokesman said he could not comment further.

Etihad this year sealed a codeshare deal with Air France-KLM , under which the airlines will share flights. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dan Lalor) (andrew.torchia@thomsonreuters.com; +9715 6681 7277; Reuters Messaging: andrew.torchia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

