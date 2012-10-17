UPDATE 1-Etihad Airways plans codeshare with Garuda-source

(Recasts with source saying deal is codeshare)

DUBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi flag carrier Etihad Airways will announce a codeshare agreement with Indonesian airline Garuda, under which the two airlines will share flights, a source familiar with deal said on Wednesday.

The source declined to be named before the announcement and an Etihad spokesman said he could not comment.

Etihad had said in a brief emailed statement that it would sign a partnership agreement with Garuda on Thursday, but it gave no details of the deal.

Chief Executive James Hogan and his Garuda counterpart Emirsyah Satar will sign the agreement in Abu Dhabi, Etihad said.

Earlier this year, Etihad sealed a codeshare deal with Air France-KLM. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Goodman)