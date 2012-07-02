FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Modern Etiquette: Pinning politely on Pinterest
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 2, 2012 / 11:08 AM / in 5 years

Modern Etiquette: Pinning politely on Pinterest

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Anna Post is the spokeswoman for The Emily Post Institute, a
U.S.-based organization founded in 1946 that addresses societal
concerns including business etiquette, raising polite children
and civility. The opinions expressed are her own. The Emily Post
Institute's website is www.emilypost.com)
    By Anna Post
    BURLINGTON, Vermont, July 2 (Reuters) - Pinterest is
currently the newest cool kid on the Internet block, and with so
many pinners pinning away (aka users sharing images), there's
good reason to review best practices. 
    Pinterest sets the stage for good use well by sharing
pinning etiquette in its welcome email, and it keeps pinning
etiquette easy for users to find on its site. 
    Still, whether you're there for fun or for your company,
it's a good idea to keep Pinterest's guidelines, as well as a
few other points of emerging etiquette, in mind when pinning.

1.  Be respectful. Pinterest is about sharing inspiration and
creativity, so keep comments positive. If you don't like
something, simply refrain from repinning or liking it, or stop
following the board or pinner who shared it. Instead, stick with
what you do like about a pin, "Love the use of color!"
2.  Give credit where credit is due, be it an author, company,
designer, photographer or anyone else involved an image's
creation. If a site has a "pin it" button it's a clear sign they
welcome you to use their images; even so, add crediting
information, especially any that the site pre-feeds into the pin
description. If a site has blocked visitors from pinning its
images, respect that decision and refrain, even if you see a way
to obtain the image another way.
3.  When pinning, take the time to click through to verify the
original link. Regrettably, some pinners will misdirect users
for their own purposes. If a pin links to an unrelated site,
skip the pin and scroll on.
4.  Add a comment or description to your pin so that others will
be able to search for it (take a moment to proofread, too!)
Pinterest is about sharing not just what inspires you, but why
you're inspired by it. Though tempting to share full
instructions for a recipe or DIY project you're excited about in
your comment, write a short description instead, and let others
who are interested find out the details through the link. Never
copy and paste entire posts or articles from someone's blog or
site to share as your description.
5.  Don't pin from search engine results; pins from general
image searches don't allow other pinners to find out the link or
page from which the image came. If you find an image through a
Google Image search for example, click through to the link and
pin from there, including any source information you find. Pins
from other image sharing sites like Tumblr can be tricky to
source what with so many people reblogging from each other. Keep
clicking back through the posts to find the original post.
6.  While it's not exactly etiquette, it's helpful to other
pinners to categorize your pins correctly. A picture of a cute
kitten isn't fashion or home decor!
7.  For the sake of the entire Pinterest community, report
inappropriate pins.
8.  If you find a pinner you really like, feel free to repin.
While there is no exact cap on the number of repins you can make
from someone else, stop short of culling their entire
collection. Follow the golden rule and only repin as much as you
would be comfortable having repined from you.
9.  You don't have to follow everyone who follows you, but it's
worth at least checking out their boards to see if you might
want to return the favor and follow them in return. It's not
rude to pick and choose among boards from a pinner you want to
follow. It's also okay to stop following a board or pinner at
any time-this is your space to feel comfortable in.
10. Lastly, don't forget to come up for air! New pinners (and
even a few seasoned ones) are notorious for getting obsessed
with all the new creative discoveries Pinterest opens up. The
beauty of the site is there will always be more to look at, so
set a daily limit, then log off and get inspired by the people
in your life, too.

 (Editing by Paul Casciato)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.