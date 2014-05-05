FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etisalat to sell W.African units to Maroc Telecom for $650 mln
#Credit Markets
May 5, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Etisalat to sell W.African units to Maroc Telecom for $650 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Etisalat has agreed to sell its operations in several West African countries to Maroc Telecom for $650 million, the United Arab Emirates operator said in a statement on Monday.

Maroc Telecom will buy Atlantique Telecom, Etisalat’s wholly-owned West African subsidiary, which has mobile operations in Benin, Central African Republic, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Niger and Togo.

“The total consideration in return for Etisalat’s equity in and receivables, including shareholder loans, from these seven companies amounts to $650 million,” Etisalat said in the statement.

The sale is dependent on Etisalat completing a prior-agreed deal to buy Paris-listed Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom. Etisalat expects that transaction to be completed by the end of May. (Reporting by Matt Smith, Editing by Sylvia Westall)

