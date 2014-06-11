UAE's Etisalat launches $4.3 bln maiden bond issue -Leads

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based telecoms operator Etisalat launched its debut four-tranche bond worth a combined $4.27 billion on Wednesday after further tightening the pricing across all sections, documents from lead arrangers said.

The size of the two euro tranches were 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion) each, while both dollar bond portions were worth $500 mln each, the documents showed.

Tightened pricing for the 7-year euro tranche was given at 80 bps over midswaps, while the 12-year euro bond was at 110 bps over midswaps.

Revised guidance for the five-year dollar bond was set at 67.5 basis points over midswaps and 87.5 basis points over midswaps on the ten year offering. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)