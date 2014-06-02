FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Etisalat adds banks, may print four-tranche bond -sources
#Credit Markets
June 2, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

UAE's Etisalat adds banks, may print four-tranche bond -sources

Archana Narayanan, David French

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based telecommunications firm Etisalat has added four banks to the list of bookrunners for its potential debut bond issue in passive roles, banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday.

The company, which began meeting fixed income investors on Sunday, has allocated the roles to Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ , Morgan Stanley, National Bank Of Abu Dhabi and Natixis, three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public.

Etisalat may issue paper of five and ten years duration denominated in U.S. dollars, as well as offerings in euros with lifespans of seven and 12 years, two sources said.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. (Additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
