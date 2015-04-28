FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Etisalat to raise up to $500 mln through 2019 bond tap
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

UAE's Etisalat to raise up to $500 mln through 2019 bond tap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based telecommunications operator Etisalat will raise up to $500 million through a re-opening of its June 2019 bond, which is expected to price later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Price guidance for the issue has been set in the area of 80 basis points over midswaps, the document showed. The bonds will be fungible with those issued earlier in the series after 40 days.

Etisalat, rated Aa3/AA-/A+ by the main credit agencies, said in a statement to the stock exchange that it would issue bonds under its $7 billion global medium-term note programme. It did not provide any details.

HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are bookrunners for the bond tap.

Last June, the company sold $4.3 billion worth of maiden bonds in four tranches with maturities ranging from five to 12 years, setting a record as the region’s biggest corporate issue ever.

Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.