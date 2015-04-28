FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Etisalat tightens price guidance on 2019 bond tap -leads
April 28, 2015

UAE's Etisalat tightens price guidance on 2019 bond tap -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based telecommunications operator Etisalat has tightened pricing guidance on its up to $500 million June 2019 bond re-opening, which will price later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.

The revised guidance has the bond pricing at 72.5 basis points over midswaps, the document showed, inside the 80 bps area over the same benchmark indicated earlier in the day.

Order books for the transaction stood at around $1 billion, the document added.

HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are bookrunners for the bond tap. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
