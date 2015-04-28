UAE telco Etisalat prices $400 mln 2019 bond tap - leads

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based telecom operator Etisalat on Tuesday priced a reopening of its existing 2019 bond, raising an additional $400 million, a document from lead arrangers said. Known as a tap, the bond was priced at 72.5 basis points over midswaps and came at a re-offer price of 101.106, the document showed. The deal has the same terms as the June 2019 bond which the operator sold last year as part of a $4.3 billion multi-tranche debut issue. HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi were bookrunners on the bond tap. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by Tom Arnold)