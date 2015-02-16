FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etisalat's Egypt unit signs $120 mln loan
February 16, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Etisalat's Egypt unit signs $120 mln loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Etisalat’s Egyptian telecom subsidiary Etisalat Misr has signed a $120 million three-year loan with HSBC and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, the parent firm said on Monday.

The two banks will each provide $60 million, Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat wrote in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

“The loans come in the context of our desire to diversify our sources of funding ... to increase our competitiveness,” Etisalat Misr Chief Executive Saeed al-Hamli said in the statement.

The largest listed company in the United Arab Emirates and the country’s biggest telecom operator by subscribers, Etisalat owns 66 percent of Etisalat Misr.

The Egyptian unit accounted for about - 1.2 billion dirhams ($326.71 million) or 9 percent of Etisalat’s third-quarter revenue, Reuters calculations showed.

The Egyptian unit had 1.48 billion dirhams of debt as of Sept. 30, its financial statements showed.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith and Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely

