5 months ago
UAE's Etisalat proposes H2 dividend of 0.4 dhs/share
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 8, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 5 months ago

UAE's Etisalat proposes H2 dividend of 0.4 dhs/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams ($0.11) per share for the second half of 2016, the telecom operator said in a bourse statement.

If approved by shareholders, this would bring its total payout for last year to 0.8 dirhams per share, Etisalat said.

For 2015, the firm also paid a cash dividend of 0.8 dirhams per share, including 0.4 dirhams for the second half of the year.

$1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely

