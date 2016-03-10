FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's Etisalat says proposes H2 dividend of 0.4 dhs/share
March 10, 2016 / 4:31 AM / a year ago

UAE's Etisalat says proposes H2 dividend of 0.4 dhs/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams ($0.11) per share for the second half of 2015, a statement issued by the telecom operator showed on Thursday.

If approved by shareholders, this would bring its total payout for last year to 0.8 dirhams per share, Etisalat said in the bourse statement.

For all of 2014, Etisalat paid a cash dividend of 0.70 dirham per share plus 10 percent in bonus shares.

The federal government of the United Arab Emirates owns 60 percent of Etisalat.

$1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
