By Chijioke Ohuocha
| LAGOS, July 11
Etisalat Nigeria is focused on
getting the telecoms group back on track to make a profit after
it was saved from collapse, while working on the paperwork to
eventually raise new capital.
"Our mandate is to make sure the business runs as profitably
as it can. What is most important now is to ... ensure that the
business runs and meets its obligations," the company's new
chief executive Boye Olusanya told Reuters on Tuesday.
Nigerian regulators intervened last week to save Etisalat
Nigeria after talks with its lenders to renegotiate a $1.2
billion loan from 2013 with 13 local lenders failed.
Etisalat Nigeria has 20 million subscribers, making it the
country's number four mobile operator with a 14 percent market
share. South Africa's MTN has 47 percent, Globacom 20 percent
and Airtel - a subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel - 19 percent.
"Once we've gotten ourselves to where certain decisions are
made and the structure and form of the business is formed then
maybe we would look at a capital raising structure that would be
suitable for the nature of how the business will be run," the
new CEO said in an interview in his offices.
Olusanya, who took over as CEO of Etisalat Nigeria following
the appointment of a new board led by Nigeria's central bank,
said that while the business could run without an immediate
recapitalisation, he would not rule one out completely.
"Obviously if its possible to do it tomorrow we will do it,
because that enhances the ability of this business to roll-out
quickly, to get more subscribers, which is what everybody
wants," he added.
UAE's Etisalat, which had a 45 percent stake in the Nigerian
business, has said its exposure to Etisalat Nigeria related to
services worth 191 million UAE dirhams ($52 million).
In June, Etisalat said it had been ordered to transfer its
shares to a loan trustee after debt talks failed.
"We're still in negotiations with Etisalat over the use of
the brand name," Olusanya said, adding that the technical
service agreement with Etisalat covered the brand name but the
telecoms company was run by Nigerians.
The former Celtel executive said he has plans in place to
rename the company if needed after UAE's Etisalat said it had
terminated a management agreement and given its one-time
Nigerian business time to phase out the brand.
All UAE shareholders in Etisalat Nigeria, including
state-owned investment fund Mubadala, had exited the company and
left the board and management, Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat
International, told Reuters.
