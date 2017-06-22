By Chijioke Ohuocha
| LAGOS, June 22
LAGOS, June 22 Etisalat Nigeria had
already repaid $500 million of $1.2 billion in loans owed to
banks before it defaulted in February due to a currency
devaluation, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Talks between Etisalat Nigeria and lenders to restructure
the $1.2 billion loan agreed in 2013 have failed to produce a
deal, forcing the banks to step in this month.
Ibrahim Dikko, vice president for regulatory affairs, said
the company currently owed lenders $575 million and talks with
lenders were ongoing.
The total amount of debt outstanding were $227 million and
113 billion naira ($358.73 mln), he told Reuters in a phone
interview.
The loan agreed with 13 local banks in 2013 was a seven-year
facility to refinance a $650 million loan and fund expansion of
its network. Etisalat Nigeria missed payments in February after
sharp falls in the value of the Nigerian naira bloated the loan
value, making repayments difficult.
($1 = 315.00 naira)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)