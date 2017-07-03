(Adds details)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 3 Etisalat Nigeria Chairman Hakeem
Belo-Osagie has resigned after talks to renegotiate a $1.2
billion loan collapsed and prompted a major foreign shareholder
to exit the telecoms company, two company sources told Reuters.
Etisalat Nigeria is the biggest foreign-owned victim of
dollar shortages plaguing the country due to lower oil prices
and economic recession, leaving the company struggling to make
repayments to lenders and suppliers.
Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, which
had a 40 percent stake in Etisalat Nigeria, pulled out of the
country's fourth-largest mobile operator by market share after
it failed to restructure the loan with Nigerian banks, the
central bank said in June.
The sources said the lenders had retained Etisalat Nigeria
Chief Executive Matthew Wilshire but that talks continued on the
use of the brand.
Wilshire told Reuters by phone that he was in the office on
Monday and that his contract was with the Nigerian firm.
Talks of Mubadala leaving Nigeria started last year, one of
the sources said, adding that the fund and parent company United
Arab Emirates' Etisalat had been unhappy with the
performance of the Nigerian business.
"Hakeem had been negotiating hard ... but ... it wasn't the
optimal solution so he had to resign," the source said.
The lenders initiated changes in Etisalat Nigeria's
shareholding structure last month. Etisalat said it was carrying
its 45 percent stake at nil value.
"The biggest mistake the company made was taking a loan in
dollars," one of the company sources told Reuters. "It sounded
like a good idea at first."
Rival MTN, Nigeria's biggest telecoms firm, had
been sourcing loans in dollars but decided to switch to naira,
one of the sources, who had worked for the South African firm,
said.
In 2015 Etisalat started to cut down dollar payments but it
was late, the sources said. It restructured its business,
slashed jobs and sold off its towers to IHS Towers, the mobile
phone tower managers, and leased them back but also linked
payments to dollars.
The original loan was a seven-year facility to refinance a
$650 million loan and fund expansion of Etisalat Nigeria's
network. The company missed payments in February after sharp
falls in the Nigerian naira bloated the loan's value, making
repayments difficult.
A former Etisalat employee said the telecoms firm had
contracted global accountancy firm PwC to manage staff salary
payments for the past three months.
Nigerian regulators have said they want to protect
Etisalat's 4,000 workers and would hold talks with lenders and
IHS Towers as well as other suppliers. They tried to prevent
lenders placing the telecoms firm in receivership in March to
avoid a wider debt crisis.
Etisalat Nigeria has a 14-percent market share in the
country's mobile market, behind MTN with 47 percent, Globacom
with 20 percent and Airtel - a subsidiary of India's Bharti
Airtel - 19 percent.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha,; Editing by Louise Heavens and
Susan Thomas)