By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, July 10 Telecoms group Etisalat
has terminated a management agreement with its
Nigerian arm and given the business time to phase out the
Etisalat brand in Nigeria, the chief executive of Etisalat
International told Reuters on Monday.
Nigerian regulators intervened last week to save Etisalat
Nigeria from collapse after talks with its lenders to
renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan failed.
Etisalat, with a 45 percent stake in the Nigerian business,
said in June it had been ordered to transfer its shares to a
loan trustee after the talks had failed.
CEO of Etisalat International Hatem Dowidar said all UAE
shareholders of Etisalat Nigeria, including state-owned
investment fund Mubadala, had exited the company and left the
board and management.
He said in an interview with Reuters discussions were
ongoing with Etisalat Nigeria to provide technical support,
adding that it could continue to use the brand for another
three-weeks before phasing it out.
"There's a new board and we are not part of that company. We
have sent our termination letter for the management agreement,"
he told Reuters.
Etisalat Nigeria is the biggest foreign-owned victim of
dollar shortages plaguing the country due to lower oil prices
and economic recession, leaving the company struggling to make
repayments to lenders and suppliers.
Etisalat Nigeria took-out a $1.2 billion loan with 13 local
lenders in 2013 to refinance an existing loan and fund
expansion, but struggled to repay four years later.
Dowidar said parent Etisalat had written down the value of
the Nigerian business on its books and that transferring its 45
percent stake to the lenders after loan renegotiation talks
collapsed had no impact on the group.
South Africa's MTN is the biggest player in
Nigeria's telecoms industry, while Etisalat, with a 14 percent
market share, has struggled to compete.
Asked whether Etisalat would consider entering Nigeria
again, Dowidar said: "The train has left the station on that
one. Being in that market as an investor ... are we willing to
risk more money compared to the reward for the long-term?"
The CEO said Etisalat had been unsuccessful at converting
some of its dollar debt to local Nigerian currency. He also said
the group might exit or merge with a local rival in markets
where it was not one of the top two players. He did not specify
which markets.
Etisalat is among the top two in markets such as the UAE,
Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt and Afghanistan, he said.
"(Nigerian) lenders may try to continue to operate the
company until they find a buyer (or) they may merge the company
with the existing players in Nigeria, he said, adding that it
was tough to say what lenders would do.
"The brand agreement in either of these two scenarios won't
be a long-term thing, so we take out the brand; in the long term
Etisalat won't be in Nigeria."
