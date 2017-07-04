LAGOS, July 4 Nigeria's central bank and its
telecoms regulator have intervened to save the country's fourth
largest telecoms firm Etisalat from collapse after talks with
lenders to renegotiate a $1.2 billion loan failed, a regulatory
source told Reuters.
The source said the parent firm, Abu Dhabi's Etisalat
has indicated it may pull out of Nigeria following the
debt crisis but has not made a decision on the use of its brand
in the country. Chief Executive Matthew Wilsher has resigned.
The telecoms regulator said on Tuesday that the company firm
had reached an agreement with lenders.
The source said that while the central bank had provided
assurances to the lenders involved it had not invested any
funds.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Louise Heavens)