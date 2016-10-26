FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
October 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

UAE's Etisalat third-quarter net profit up 16 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - UAE telecoms company Etisalat's third-quarter profit rose 16 percent after adjusting for the impact of the sale of Sudan's Canar, missing the average forecast of analysts.

Etisalat, which directly and indirectly operates in about 18 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast the company would make a net profit of 2.24 billion dirhams.

In August, Etisalat said it had completed the sale of its 92.3 percent shareholding in Sudanese fixed-line operator Canar to Sudan's Bank of Khartoum, receiving 349.6 million dirhams in return for the stake. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
