DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti telecom firm Zain has agreed to buy a 92.3 percent stake in Sudanese fixed line operator Canar for 349.6 million dirhams ($95.2 million) from Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat.

The deal is subject to approval from the Sudanese authorities, Etisalat added in a bourse statement on Monday.

Zain is Sudan’s No.1 mobile operator by subscribers.