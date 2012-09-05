FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Etisalat says will not bid in India airwaves auction
September 5, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Etisalat says will not bid in India airwaves auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest telecommunications company, said on Wednesday it has decided not to bid for airwaves in an Indian state auction scheduled in November.

Etisalat earlier this year shut down its Indian mobile operations, after a court ordered to revoke cellular permits including those granted to its local affiliate in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.

The airwaves auction is the last chance for carriers affected by the court ruling to win back their permits. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

