RLPC-Etisalat in talks over $8 bln loan for Maroc Telecom bid
#Credit Markets
February 15, 2013 / 6:30 PM / 5 years ago

RLPC-Etisalat in talks over $8 bln loan for Maroc Telecom bid

Michelle Meineke, Tessa Walsh

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi telecom Etisalat is talking to banks about a syndicated loan of up to $8 billion to finance a bid for Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, banking sources said on Friday.

An $8 billion acquisition loan would be the largest Gulf merger and acquisition loan in six years. Etisalat has asked banks to bid for the roles of M&A and financing advisor, one banker said.

Vivendi is under pressure from shareholders to bolster its flagging share price and from rating agencies to reduce its debt, which stands at 15.7 billion euros.

Etisalat was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke and Tessa Walsh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

