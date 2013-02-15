FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RLPC-Etisalat in talks over $8 bln loan for Maroc Telecom bid
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 15, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-RLPC-Etisalat in talks over $8 bln loan for Maroc Telecom bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

By Michelle Meineke and Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi telecom firm Etisalat is talking to banks about a syndicated loan of up to $8 billion to finance a bid for Vivendi’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, banking sources said on Friday.

An $8 billion acquisition loan would be the largest Gulf merger and acquisition loan in six years.

Etisalat has asked banks to bid for the roles of M&A and financing advisor, one banker said.

French media and telecoms group Vivendi is under pressure from shareholders to bolster its flagging share price and reduce its debt, which stands at 15.7 billion euros.

Etisalat was not immediately available for comment.

The sale has attracted interest from other bidders that are also lining up financing.

Qatar’s QTel is talking to its relationship banks, including JP Morgan, about financing for a possible bid for Maroc Telecom, bankers said. JP Morgan could easily underwrite an acquisition loan, alone or with the support of one or two banks, they said.

South Korean telecoms company KT Corp has lined up Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Societe Generale to advise and finance a potential acquisition if its bid is successful.

Editing by Jane Merriman and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.